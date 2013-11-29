Man jumps off overpass to get away from car he thought was going to explode

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Multiple agencies were on the scene of an early morning traffic incident on I-10 in Baton Rouge.

According to Louisiana State Police, a man thought his car was going to explode so he pulled over on I-10 East at Siegen Lane and jumped off the overpass to get away.

The man's condition is unknown.

The situation is still developing.

More details will be provided when they become available.

Copyright 2013 WAFB. All rights reserved.