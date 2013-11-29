Lake Charles Symphony Holiday Gala is this weekend

The annual holiday gala by the Lake Charles Symphony will have a Celtic touch this year with the Symphony teaming up with the Gallery of Fine Wines & Spirits to have a beer and wine tasting in conjunction with the concert at the Shearman Fine Arts Annex, Sunday, Dec , 5-7:30 p.m. A wide array of 50-75 different beers and wines will be offered for tasting.

The beer and wine tasting will be 5 - 6:30 p.m. accompanied by hors d'oeuvres by Ms. Emily's Catering with the concert beginning at 6:30 p.m.

An exhibit by McNeese's art department faculty will be on display in the gallery at the Shearman Fine Arts Annex. Guest may enjoy beverages and appetizers as they browse the gallery.

McNeese alums, tenor Fred VanNess, Jr. and mezzo soprano Sarah Callahan, will sing Celtic and traditional carols throughout the evening such as "The Holly & the Ivy," "Danny Boy," "O Holy Night," "Baby It's Cold Outside" with an audience sing along of "Deck the Halls."

Following the concert, attendees will be invited to meet the conductor and soloists as they enjoy a cup of Irish coffee.

Tickets are $100 per person, and the funds raised will enhance the Symphony's programming and educational outreach.

For tickets, call the symphony office at 433-1611 or go online at www.lcsymphony.com