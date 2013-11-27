SWLA donates to Abraham's Tent

Southwest Louisiana residents have outdone themselves in donating to local soup kitchen Abraham's Tent.



KYKZ's Camp for a Cause in the parking lot of Ashley Furniture brought in so much food for the organization, which serves a hot meal to those in need every day, that the food took hours to unload once it arrived at Abraham's Tent.

Director Pearl Cole thanked all those who donated and said that the food will be put to good use.

