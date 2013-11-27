Two Rayne women facing theft charges

On Wednesday, the Rayne Police Department arrested and charged two women with Theft of Goods. Arrested were Paula Thomas, 50, and Missy Tezano, 41.

According to authorities, the pair returned to a local store, where they were previously suspected of shoplifting. Store employees recognized the women and called the police.

Officers located the suspects and found them in possession of merchandise from the store. Authorities say the two were wearing the clothing they were alleged to have stolen the week before.

Thomas was charged with 2 counts of Theft of Goods under $300. Tezano was charged with 1 count of Theft of Goods Under $300 and 1 count of Theft of Goods Under $300 Accessory after the Fact.

