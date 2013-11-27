Two Jennings residents charged with Contempt of Court

Deputies with the Warrants Division of the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office have made two arrests based on warrants for Contempt of Court.

According to authorities, Meghan Franks, 20, of Jennings, failed to appear in court on the original charge of Filing a False Report. Franks also has a probation hold.

Derick Crochet, 26, also of Jennings, failed to appear in court on the original charge of Theft.

Both Franks and Crochet have been booked into the Jeff Davis Jail without bond.

