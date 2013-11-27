Iowa man charged with burglary, felony theft

The following is a news release from the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office:

Paul Lynn LeBleu, 32, of Iowa, has been arrested by the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office and charged with Burglary and Felony Theft.

The arrest stems from a residential burglary in the Iowa area. Detectives with the JDPSO were able to locate and recover some of the items stolen during the burglary.

During the course of the investigation, Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Lebleu and later served the warrant without incident.