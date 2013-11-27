Police horse needs emergency procedure - can you help?

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Weather is still the topic of the day. While the rain has moved out, Ben says colder air continues to move in? A hard freeze appears very likely overnight – are you prepared? And what about our Thanksgiving? You can get all the details during Ben's live, local forecast at noon and you can always access weather info 24/7 HERE.

Did you know the vast majority of wetlands loss in America is right along the Gulf Coast? While wetlands make up less than 10 percent of the country's land area, they support 75 percent of our migratory birds, and 80 percent of fish and shellfish. We'll take a look at the latest study and whether anything can be done to stop, or at least slow, this staggering trend.

A police horse is in need of some help. A Shreveport Police Mounted Patrol horse is in need of an emergency procedure after fracturing his leg. It's an injury that could force the horse named "Rock" into early retirement. We'll show you how social media is helping to raise the money to help Rock heal. You can read more HERE.

Also today, a Utah woman had the scare of her long, long life – where she never expected it – in her own bedroom! The 91-year-old had to ward off an unknown attacker in the dark. We'll share her story at noon.

Plus, we'll show you how to encrypt personal information on your smart phone before leaving it for a would-be thief to steal it.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and as the noon crew prepares to take the holiday off on Thursday and Friday, we wish you and yours a wonderful, safe Thanksgiving!

