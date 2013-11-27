Louisiana Traveler - Antique phonographs - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Louisiana Traveler - Antique phonographs

DEQUINCY, LA (KPLC) -

You don't have to be inside very long at Harry Methvin's home in Hargrove Settlement before your realize that the DeQuincy historian has a love of antiques. Especially those that deliver the sounds of music.

"These wax cylinders were invented by Thomas Edison in 1877," said Harry, showing me the first room of his collection. "The first recorded sound was ‘Mary Had a Little Lamb," was recorded on a wax cylinder.

Harry has a few of the later models of windup record players, the kind that don't need electricity. He even has a little attachment that turns into a dancing Uncle Sam on top of the turntable. There's a portable hand cranked organ that is over a hundred years old. 

"This particular one was built on March 1st of 1901. They were used in rural churches where they didn't have electricity or an organ or perhaps not even a piano," he said.

Similar to a player piano, this little organ is operated only by one hand.

"Well, I like things that are old. Certainly things that are mechanical. It makes you wonder what are going to be the things that are going to be collectible a hundred years from now because everything is made to be disposed of upon its completion. But this thing is 112 years old and still works as well as the day it was made," Harry said.

As long as they're working, there'll be plenty of music filling this home in the woods.

