Lake Area homeless deal with freezing temperatures

It's the kind of weather that makes you want to stay in bed all day or stay huddled next to a warm fire.

For those who don't have a home, trying to find somewhere warm is a high priority.



"I try to stay anywhere I can right now," said a homeless man.



"Anywhere so - so the wind don't blow on us, cause you know this Lake Charles weather is terrible. Man, we got wind, then it's hot, cold one minute, you don't know where to stand. It be so cold out here," said another.



Thankfully, there are a few places like Abraham's Tent for people to escape the cold if even just for a meal. Brenda Lee is happy to just get a warm meal.

"The food is always warm. I mean a good warm meal, it warms you in a bunch of ways more than you could say, you know," she said.

For those who don't have somewhere to go when weather conditions take a turn for the worst, often any place that can provide a warm space even for an hour or two is greatly appreciated.

But, even finding something as normal as gloves can be a struggle as Brenda explains.

"I mean little things like that, you wouldn't think it was important to anybody else, but when you out there freezing gloves, socks, hats," she said.



Another resource that those in need can use is the Salvation Army, said Major David Craddock.

"We have a cold weather policy that we put into operation as soon as the temperature gets down to forty degrees or below. So, at that point anybody can come stay at the shelter ... because we don't anybody to suffer from the severe cold, so, it's kind of an open door policy," he said.



But even with these resources there's still a need for more help Craddock explains.

"We do put out appeals for coats, hats, gloves. we put out appeals for if people have extra bedding or towels things like that," he said.



Ultimately, the goal is to help people.

"We want to protect them make sure they stay alive," he said.



