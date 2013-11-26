Coushatta members donate to charity fundraiser

Members of the team at Coushatta Casino Resort recently donated original art for a charity fundraiser for the ASSIST Agency, which serves low-income individuals and families in Southwest Louisiana.

The art consisted of fleur-de-lis, which will be available for purchase at Christmas in Crowley: A Holiday Affair on December 4 at Crowley City Hall from 6-8 p.m. Any remaining items will be auctioned off on eBay.

Contributing artists were Coushatta associates Scott Miller, Cole LaFargue, Paula Lafleur, Melody Tauzin and (not pictured) Jeremy Poe.

For assistance or to volunteer for the ASSIST Agency, call 337-788-7550, ext. 138.

