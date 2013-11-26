LSU AgCenter to offer fruit, nut guide for gardeners

by Tom Merrill, LSU AgCenter



The LSU AgCenter has published a valuable guide for those interested in fruit and nut production in the state.

The new Louisiana Home Fruit and Nut Production handbook is filled with 84 full-color pages of useful information, including detailed information about fruits and nuts commonly grown here, as well as those you might want to avoid.

"This is the ultimate guidebook that all backyard growers will want to add to their gardening library," said Rene' G. Schmit, state Master Gardener program coordinator for the LSU AgCenter.

The handbook's primary author, LSU AgCenter horticulturist Dave Himelrick said the book is designed specifically for gardeners in the area.

"This book should be of practical use for anyone in our region who is interested in growing fruits and nuts in their yard," Himelrick said. "It is specifically designed to contain information and recommendations that are appropriate for our climate.

"The information will help anyone to get off to the right start and to continue with the successful culture and maintenance of what is planted."

In addition to recommendations about common Louisiana fruits and nuts, the handbook also contains information about fruit plants that can double as attractive parts of your landscape. It also features information on choosing the right crop for your situation, selecting a site, preparing your soil, fertilizing, irrigating, controlling pests and more.

Available for $20 from the LSU AgCenter, the spiral-bound, 8.5-by-11-inch handbook can be ordered online at www.LSUAgCenter.com/onlinestore or by calling 225-578-2263.