Two arrested in Jeff Davis theft case

The following is a news release from the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office:

Detectives with the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office made two arrests Monday in a theft case involving a residence on Pine Island Highway near Welsh.

Suspects Cody Shane Stutes, 19, and Robert Oran Linscombe, 19, both of Welsh, were charged with Suspicion of Theft and Possession of Stolen Goods.

During the course of the investigation, detectives obtained confessions to the crimes from the suspects. The suspects directed Detectives to the locations of the stolen property, which has been recovered.



The investigation is ongoing.