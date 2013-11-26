Lafayette Police conduct compliance checks for alcohol sales

The following is a news release from the Lafayette Police Department:

Lafayette Police conducted an underage alcohol possession operation on Saturday. The program targeted individuals under the age of 21 in possession of alcohol at businesses within the City of Lafayette.

A total of 11 locations were checked during the operation. Of the 11 locations, 9 persons under the age of 21 were found in possession of alcohol.

Below is a list of the locations checked and the violations issued:

Locations checked where persons found in violation:

Prime, located at 533 Jefferson St. 1 Summons Possession of Alcohol by Persons under 21.

The Bulldog, located at 109 General Mouton. 1 Summons for No Bar Card.

Bootleggers, located at 525 Jefferson St. 2 Summons for Possession of Alcohol by Person Under 21 and 3 Summons for No Bar Card.

Nite Town, located at 524 Jefferson St. 6 Summons for Possession of Alcohol by Person Under 21 and 1 Summons for No Bar Card.

Locations checked where no violations found:

The Green Room, located at 229 Jefferson.

Legends, 413 Jefferson St.

City Bar, 407 Jefferson.

The Office, located at 307 Jefferson.

Karma, located at 314 Jefferson.

Daiquiris Supreme, located at 4680 Johnston.

Jefferson St. Pub, located at 500 Jefferson.