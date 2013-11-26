Lafayette convenience store robbed at gunpoint

The following is a news release from the Lafayette Police Department:

Lafayette Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2000 block of Johnston on Monday at approximately 7:55 p.m.

The victim advised that the suspect entered the convenience store and approached the counter. Once at the counter, the suspect produced a handgun and demanded the money. The clerk turned over an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspect fled the store on Oakcrest Drive on foot.

The clerk was not injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a dark jacket and gloves with a white t-shirt pulled over his face.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the suspect to contact Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.