Crowley PD warns of door-to-door solicitors

The Crowley Police Department has received a large number of calls regarding door-to-door solicitors selling cleaning products from Supreme Cleaning Supplies Inc., according to a news release from the department.



"Crowley Police have researched the company who the soliciting is being done for. Supreme Cleaning Supplies, Inc. is based out of Stone Mountain, Georgia. The Better Business Bureau has this company listed with an 'F' rating. The comments made through the Better Business Bureau website claims issues with delivery and product issues," said Chief KP Gibson.

Under Crowley City Ordinance, Section 11-160, door-to-door solicitation is only allowed between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

To report door-to-door soliciting outside of the allotted hours or to report soliciting concerns, call 783-1234.

