Anacoco man booked on drug possession, failure to register

An Anacoco man is accused of drug possession and failure to register as a sex offender, according to a news release from the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office.



Johnathan Holmes, 32, was arrested Thursday by the Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force following a traffic stop.

Authorities said during the stop, Holmes was found to be in possession of menthamphetamines.

He was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on one count of possession of schedule II narcotics with intent to distribute, failure to register as a sex offender and two traffic violations.

Bond was set at $35,553.

