Suspect sought in weekend armed robbery

The following is a news release from the Lafayette Police Department:



Lafayette Police responded to an armed robbery in the 100 block of Glouchester Road on Saturday at about 8 p.m.



According to the female victim, she was walking toward an apartment building when an unknown black male approached her. The suspect pointed a pistol at the victim and demanded her purse. The victim immediately dropped the purse and fled the scene. The suspect picked up the purse and ran towards Johnston Street.

The victim was not injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a black male, medium build, wearing a dark jacket and jeans.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the suspect to contact Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.