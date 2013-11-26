Winner announced for MSU holiday card contest

Kenyonna Moses is the lucky winner of the holiday card contest at McNeese State University. Moses' design will appear on the official holiday card for McNeese. Moses also received a $100 gift card to the McNeese Bookstore as a prize.

The winning entry featured a McNeese Cowboy riding a reindeer through a background of blue and gold snowflakes. The contest was open to all students, and entries were judged by a panel selected by the Office of the President.



Moses is a junior at McNeese, where she is pursuing a double major in nursing and art. She is from Angie, La.

