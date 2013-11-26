Woman wades into lake to save pelican

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Weather is once again the top story in southwest Louisiana. It's been nasty and raw all morning with temperatures into the upper 30s. However, Ben says the heavy rain is gone and only lighter showers remain off and on throughout the day. He says there's still some question about moisture lingering into the evening and how some of that could briefly turn into some wet snowflakes across our northern parishes. While that's still up the air, tomorrow looks much brighter. At noon, Ben's live, local forecast will have all the details. You can also always access up-to-the-minute weather info HERE.

Over in Baton Rouge, pelicans are having a hard time. For a second time, a pelican ended up trapped and tangled in some fishing lines at the LSU lakes. At noon we'll show you how one woman waded in to help rescue the bird. You can also read more about it HERE.

Meanwhile, an adorable puppy in Texas had been trapped in a storm drain since at least Nov. 16! Many folks tried to rescue the pup, but nothing worked until yesterday. We'll show you what finally got the little Labrador mix out of the drain.

And yet another animal story, but this one has a black bear showing up at a young boy's birthday party! Find out what happened there at noon.

Also today, 36 million Americans suffer from migraines. A growing number of those are taking extreme measures to relieve the pain – like undergoing migraine surgery. We'll take a look at this controversial treatment.

