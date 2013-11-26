Cassidy responds to controversial picture of Landrieu - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Cassidy responds to controversial picture of Landrieu

U.S. Rep. Bill Cassidy, R-La. U.S. Rep. Bill Cassidy, R-La.
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Louisiana Senate race has turned ugly nearly a year away from the mid-term elections.

A photo-shopped picture of U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu, D-La., raised some eyebrows when her face was superimposed on a picture of World War II Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.

The picture appeared in an article commending Landrieu for supporting a filibuster rule change allowing a simple majority to approve federal judges.

Congressman Bill Cassidy's Senate campaign manager tweeted a link to the article, and the Landrieu camp wants an apology. Cassidy, R-La., visited Lake Charles on Monday, and KPLC asked him about the controversy.

"You know, someone told me about that, but what is important about that is the article in which Senator Landrieu voted to give ... dictatorial powers to the Democratic party in the U.S. Senate, and in that now, after 200 and something years of our republic, Democrats in the Senate have the ability to appoint judges among other races to D.C circuit without having any sort of buy-in from Republicans. The importance of that is (the) D.C. Circuit court is what approves these EPA that threaten to hurt oil and gas and the jobs that are connected with oil and gas," Cassidy said.

If the mid-term elections were held today, the latest poll from Southern Opinion and Media Research shows Landrieu leading with 41 percent, followed by Cassidy with 34 percent, Republican Rob Maness with 10 percent and 15 percent undecided.

