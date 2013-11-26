Ford issues recall on 161,000 Escapes

If you drive a Ford Escape, we have news of a recall.

Ford is recalling the small SUV to fix oil and fuel leaks that can cause fires.

The first of two recalls announced by Ford on Tuesday affects more than 161,000 Escapes worldwide from the 2013 model year with 1.6 liter four-cylinder engines.

Ford says the cylinder heads can overheat and crack, causing oil leaks.

And for about 12 thousand of those SUVs, the fuel lines may have been installed wrong. They could become chafed and leak gas. Many of those were repaired under a previous recall. Ford says the oil leaks caused 13 fires, but no injuries.

Dealers will fix cooling and control systems, or they will inspect and replace the fuel lines for free.

The recalls start in January.

