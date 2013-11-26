Louisiana Music Educators Association awards two local teachers

Two Southwest Louisiana school administrators have been recognized statewide for their support of music and the arts.

The Louisiana Music Educators Association in Baton Rouge on Monday recognized Sulphur High School principal Keith Bonin as outstanding administrator for 2013.

Bonin was credited with implementing programs that highlighted music and the arts at Sulphur High.

Also honored with the 2013 outstanding administrator award was Beauregard Parish Schools assistant superintendent Karen Cunningham.

LMEA officials said Cunningham helped expand music and art programs in Beauregard Parish and is active in local programs outside the school system.

