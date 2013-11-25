Local retailers prepare for a safe Black Friday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Local retailers prepare for a safe Black Friday

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)

First there's the wait and then come the sales. As Black Friday approaches, many local retailers are already getting ready and for them, it's safety first.

This year marks the 5th anniversary of a worker who was trampled to death during a Black Friday event. Best Buy store manager Mark Lanier says his staff is prepared for a heavy traffic on Black Friday.

"Employee safety is a big concern for us," says Lanier. "By maintain how we let the customers in and flow that in smoothly, everything runs without a hitch."

Lanier says his staff went over various safety procedures. To make sure things run smoothly, Lanier says they will be ticketing merchandise so they'll know how much they have. They will be given the tickets who want particular items before doors open.

"Once all of those tickets are gone," says Lanier. "That also maintains the control so it's not a mad rush of people to come in and grab something like that."

But will there be people rushing out on Thanksgiving Day to shop? Due to a shorter shopping period, many retailers are opening their doors on Thanksgiving Day as opposed to the day after. One KPLC viewer says she doesn't like how store are starting to open earlier and earlier every year. She says she refuses to come out to shop on Thanksgiving Day.

For those who will be shopping, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will be at various mobile command centers to ensure employee and customer safety.

"We want people to call us," says CPSO Special Services Commander Matt Vezinot. "We want them to ask ‘Will you wait by this entrance while I go get some stuff and walk out to my car?' That's what we're there for."

The CPSO mobile centers will be at Prien Lake Mall as well as the Target shopping center.  Vezinot says CPSO will also be monitoring convenient stores during the holidays.

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.  Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.  Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.  Victoria Levier, 30, Lake...
