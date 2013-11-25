Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office to offer hunter safety course

Deputies with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Department will soon offer a hunter education course.

Deputies who attended and successfully completed the Louisianan Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Hunter Safety Instructor Course in West Monroe are now qualified to serve as instructors in a hunter safety certification class being offered to Jeff Davis residents.

All hunters born on or after September 1, 1969 are required to complete the certification class in order to hunt in Louisiana. Persons of all ages are allowed to participate, but only those ages 10 and up will receive certification.

Upon completion of the course, students will receive a Hunter Education Certification Card. There is no charge to attend a standard field day or hunter education course, but there is a $15 fee to use the online version in a home study course.

There are two ways to take the course: Students may attend 10 hours of instruction by a certified hunter education instructor in a classroom. Students may also study the course material online or by CD-ROM at their convenience and then attend a field day taught by a certified instructor.

The upcoming field days in Jeff Davis Parish will be held December 4 at 5 p.m. and December 5-6 at 5 p.m.

To register, visit http://www.jdpso.org/ or http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/.

