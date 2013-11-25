Troopers urge drivers to use caution on roadways in weather

Louisiana drivers are urged to use caution on highways and roads due to the possibility of rain and/or sleet over parts of the state Monday night and Tuesday.

Troopers are reminding drivers that wet precipitation on roadways has the potential of freezing and creating "black ice," a thin, nearly invisible coating of ice that forms on paved surfaces.

"This type of weather pattern can be dangerous for motorists who are traveling along Louisiana highways, as most are not accustomed to such driving conditions. The Louisiana State Police urges motorists to keep abreast of the latest weather and travel conditions before deciding whether a trip is necessary, as rain/sleet can cause bridges and overpasses to ice quickly, particularly in the evening hours if temperatures are below or near the freezing mark. If bridges/overpasses accumulate ice, the Louisiana State Police will continue to work closely with the Department of Transportation and Development to take appropriate measures," a news release states.

Troopers also urge residents to be prepared for uncertain driving conditions.

"Do not drive using the cruise control in icy conditions, allow ample time to reach your destination, allow extra space between vehicles, and keep vehicle headlights on. If you should have vehicle problems, be sure to stay with your vehicle, as freezing temperatures can be life-threatening. Have a survival kit: emergency first aid kit, blankets, jumper cables, high-energy or dehydrated foods, flashlight with extra batteries, extra (charged) cell phone battery, emergency flares, and bottled water," the release continues.

Troopers say drivers should make sure their tires, battery, wipers and antifreeze are in check.

Drivers can enroll in Nixle Alerts for real time updates on roadway closures, crash locations and pertinent safety information for their region. To enroll, visit www.nixle.com.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.