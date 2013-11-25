Lafayette Police conduct compliance checks for alcohol sales

The following is a news release from the Lafayette Police Department:

On November 18, 2013, the Lafayette Police Department's Youth Services Section conducted an underage alcohol buy operation.

An undercover person under the age of 21 was used to attempt to purchase alcohol from businesses within the City of Lafayette. A total of 27 businesses were checked with 11 summons issued during the operation.

The following is a list of where the summonses were issued:

Manhattan Express, located at 944 E. Simcoe, for Sales to Persons Under 21.

Stop & Buy, located at 907 Carmel, Sales to Persons Under 21 /No Bar Card.

Chassion Corner Mart, located at 100 E Pont des Mouton, Sales to Persons Under 21.

Food World, located at 300 S Pierce, Sales to Persons Under 21.

Pinhook Food Mart, located at 2727 W. Pinhook, Sales to Persons Under 21.

Mobil Fuel Up, located at 2077 Verot School Rd., Sales to Persons Under 21 / No Bar Car.

Complete Stop, 2200 Kaliste Saloom, Sales to Persons Under 21.

Complete Stop, located at 3755 Amb Caffery, Sales to Persons Under 21.

M/M Shop #2, located at 5540 Johnston St., Sales to Persons Under 21.

The below listed businesses were checked and found to be in compliance:

Complete Stop, located at 1400 W. Pinhook.

Chevron, located at 1808 W. Pinhook.

Shop Rite, located at 301 Verot School Rd.

Earl's Market, located at 510 Verot School Rd.

Circle K, located at 3806 Amb Caffery

Tammy's Grocery, located at 1301 Jefferson St.

Kwik Stop, located at 200 Louisiana Ave.

T&G Food Mart, located at 721 Louisiana Ave.

East Side Mart, located at 2321 E. Simcoe St.

Circle K, located at 1111 Mudd.

USA Food Express, located 1600 Moss St.

T&J Food Mart, located at 2331 Moss St.

Country Food Mart, located at 3601 Moss St.

Valero, located at 3802 Moss St.

Cracker Barrel, located at 2103 NW Thrwy.

Shop Rite, located at 1110 N. University.

Speed Way, located at 1100 N. University.

Simcoe Supermarket, located at 821 W. Simcoe.