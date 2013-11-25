McNeese to offer health and insurance pre-licensing course

The following is a news release from McNeese State University:



A life and health insurance pre-licensing course will be offered from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 17-18 and Jan. 24-25 on the McNeese State University campus by the Louisiana Consortium of Insurance and Financial Services at Louisiana State University in Shreveport.

Jan. 15 is the registration deadline and cost is $230 per person and includes textbooks. This course provides 40 hours of class time suitable to prepare an individual to sit for the licensing exam.

Topics will include basic terminology, concepts, sales, the fundamentals of insurance law, and agent's responsibility.

For more information or to register, contact the McNeese Electronic Learning office at 337-475-5075.