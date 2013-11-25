Registration underway for spring 2014 semester at McNeese

The following is a news release from McNeese State University:

Registration for McNeese State University's spring 2014 semester is currently underway through Jan. 10. Spring classes begin Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Students can go online to www.mcneese.edu and click on the "Current Students" tab and then select Banner Self-Service under Registration to begin the registration process. The 2014 Spring Class Schedule is now available on the McNeese website and all students should see an adviser, if required, to get their alternate PIN prior to registration.

Students can go online at www.mcneese.edu/payment to see the Payment Policy on credit card payments and online payment changes. For more information, contact the McNeese Accounting Office at 337-475-5107.

Dec. 9 is the deadline to apply for admission to be eligible for spring regular registration.

McNeese offices will be closed Dec. 21-Jan. 5 and will reopen Jan. 6.

For more information about spring registration at McNeese, contact the registrar's office at 337-475-5356 or 1-800-622-3352, ext. 5356.