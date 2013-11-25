Alexandria man dies in house fire

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) - Investigators say an off-duty Rapides Parish firefighter died from injuries sustained in a house fire just north of Alexandria.

Authorities identified the victim of Sunday's fire as 24-year-old Dustin Bordelon.

Bordelon was pronounced dead at Rapides Regional Trauma Center.

Investigators say the fire originated in the kitchen of the single story home

State Fire Marshal Butch Browning says investigators found evidence at the kitchen stove which suggests the victim was likely cooking something on the stove top when the fire broke out.

Browning said there were no working smoke alarms in the home at the time of the fire.

