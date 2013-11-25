Calcasieu Parish Library programs, Dec. 1-7

The following are Calcasieu Parish Library programs for Dec. 1-7:
ADULTS
Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116
Blind Date with a Book: All month long during branch
hours. Patrons can check out a wrapped book and bring it home for a
surprise read.
Tech Tuesdays: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 3. Best
Buy staff will team up with Library staff to assist those who want to learn to
use their digital devices.
Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 10:00 a.m.,
Tuesday, December 3. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for
sale until 12:00 p.m.
Senior Players: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 4. Adults will play card and classic board games with other adults in a fun and
relaxing atmosphere.
Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 4:00 p.m.,
Thursday, December 5. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for
sale until 6:00 p.m.
Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 10:00 a.m.,
Saturday, December 7. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for
sale until 12:00 p.m.
DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy
residents)
Wrap It Up: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 5. Adults
will discover simple but different ways to wrap gifts. Registration is
required.
Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090
Knitting Club: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 3. Adults
will go over the basics of knitting and pattern reading.
Etched Glass Ornaments: 6:00 p.m., Thursday, December
5. Adults will create unique Christmas ornaments. Registration is
required.
Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095
Coffee and History: 9:30 a.m., Monday, December 2. Patrons in the community will share photos and articles of history about the
surrounding area.
Affordable Care Act - Navigator Support Session: 2:00 p.m.,
Tuesday, December 3. The SWLA Area Health Education Center will provide
individual enrollment assistance.
Adult Reading Group: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 3. Adults
will discuss "Lakeshore Christmas" by Susan Wiggs.
Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)
Reindeer Soap Gifts: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 3. Adults will create unique gifts out of soap. Registration is required.
Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)
Affordable Care Act - Navigator Support Session: 2:00 p.m.,
Thursday, December 5. The SWLA Area Health Education Center will provide
individual enrollment assistance.
Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128
Book Discussion for Adults: 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December
3. Adults will discuss "I Still Dream about You" by Fannie Flagg.
Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or
721-7107
Christmas Wreath: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 4. Adults will listen to a book talk, create a Christmas wreath, and watch a
movie. Registration is required.
Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141
Free Legal Advice: 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 3. The
SWLA Bar Foundation will offer the opportunity to meet with a lawyer for free
legal advice. First come, first served.
Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113
Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m.,
Monday, December 2. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for
sale until 4:00 p.m.
Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 9:00 a.m.,
Tuesday, December 3. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for
sale until 1:00 p.m.
Christmas Gifting: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 4. Adults will make an inexpensive gift with supplied materials.
Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m.,
Wednesday, December 4. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for
sale until 4:00 p.m.
Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 2:00 p.m.,
Friday, December 6. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for
sale until 6:00 p.m.
TEENS
Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116
Cartooning for Teens: 4:30 p.m., Monday, December 2. Teens that admire and enjoy copying their favorite manga/comic artist and would
like to improve their drawing skills will enjoy exploring this popular art form
with instructor David Doucet. Registration is required.
Gamer's Club: 5:00 p.m., Thursday, December 5. Teens
who love game playing and creating will meet to test their abilities. The
club meets on the first Thursday of each month. Registration is required.
Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090
Anime Club: 4:00 p.m., Friday, December 6. Teens will
learn more about anime, manga, and Japanese culture.
Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)
Book Talk: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, December 5. Teens will
discuss "The Outsiders" by S. E. Hinton with a movie to follow.
Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141
Spine Crackers Book Club: 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, December
3. The book club meets once a month to discuss books that they are
reading.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting: 3:45 p.m., Tuesday, December
3. Teens will meets to help plan library programs and community
participation.
Wii Wednesday: 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 4. Teens
will play games on the Wii console.
CHILDREN
Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St., 721-7084
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 4.
Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116
Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 2.
Fun with Fideaux: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 3. The
SWLA Humane Society will bring trained therapy dogs to the library where
children can read a book aloud to them. Each dog is supervised by their
handler.
Holiday Music by the S.J. Welsh Ukulele Band: 1:00 p.m.,
Saturday, December 7.
Holiday Music by the S.J. Welsh Orchestra: 2:00 p.m.,
Saturday, December 7.
DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy
residents)
Tremendous Christmas: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 3. Tweens (grades 3-5) will create a Christmas ornament, listen to a book talk,
and watch a movie. Registration is required.
Author Visit with Peggy Borel: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday,
December 4. Local author and illustrator Peggy Borel will read from her book
"Teach Me! ABC!"
Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 4.
Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095
Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 5.
Family Movie Time: 3:30 p.m., Friday, December 6.
Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)
Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 4.
Snowmen: 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 4. Children
will hear stories about snowmen.
Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)
Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 4.
Maplewood Library, 91 Center Circle, 721-7104
Story Time: 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 5.
Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128
Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 4.
Ravenous Readers Book Club: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, December
5. The book club will discuss "Bud, Not Buddy" by Christopher Paul
Curtis. The next selection will be "The One and Only Ivan."
Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or
721-7107
Christmas Snow: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 3.
Tweenkies (grades k-2) will listen to a book talk, create a snow globe, and
watch a movie. Registration is required.
Beary Good Bears: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 5. Preschoolers will enjoy stories, songs, and a bear craft.
Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141
Family Story Time: 2:30 p.m., Sunday, December 1.
Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 2.
Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, December 5.
For a complete listing of library programs, resources and services
please visit http://calcasieulibrary.org.