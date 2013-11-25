Calcasieu libraries announce programs through December 7

The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Public Library:

Various Calcasieu Parish Public Libraries have announced the following programs for December 1-7:



Programs for adults:



Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Blind Date with a Book: All month long during branch hours. Patrons can check out a wrapped book and bring it home for a surprise read.

Tech Tuesdays: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 3. Best Buy staff will team up with Library staff to assist those who want to learn to use their digital devices.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 3. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 12:00 p.m.

Senior Players: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 4. Adults will play card and classic board games with other adults in a fun and relaxing atmosphere.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, December 5. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 6:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 7. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 12:00 p.m.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Wrap It Up: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 5. Adults will discover simple but different ways to wrap gifts. Registration is required.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Knitting Club: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 3. Adults will go over the basics of knitting and pattern reading.

Etched Glass Ornaments: 6:00 p.m., Thursday, December 5. Adults will create unique Christmas ornaments. Registration is required.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Coffee and History: 9:30 a.m., Monday, December 2. Patrons in the community will share photos and articles of history about the surrounding area.

Affordable Care Act - Navigator Support Session: 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 3. The SWLA Area Health Education Center will provide individual enrollment assistance.

Adult Reading Group: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 3. Adults will discuss "Lakeshore Christmas" by Susan Wiggs.

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

Reindeer Soap Gifts: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 3. Adults will create unique gifts out of soap. Registration is required.

Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)

Affordable Care Act - Navigator Support Session: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 5. The SWLA Area Health Education Center will provide individual enrollment assistance.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Book Discussion for Adults: 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 3. Adults will discuss "I Still Dream about You" by Fannie Flagg.

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

Christmas Wreath: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 4. Adults will listen to a book talk, create a Christmas wreath, and watch a movie. Registration is required.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Free Legal Advice: 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 3. The SWLA Bar Foundation will offer the opportunity to meet with a lawyer for free legal advice. First come, first served.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Monday, December 2. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 3. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 1:00 p.m.

Christmas Gifting: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 4. Adults will make an inexpensive gift with supplied materials.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 4. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 6. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 6:00 p.m.

Programs for teenagers:



Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Cartooning for Teens: 4:30 p.m., Monday, December 2. Teens that admire and enjoy copying their favorite manga/comic artist and would like to improve their drawing skills will enjoy exploring this popular art form with instructor David Doucet. Registration is required.

Gamer's Club: 5:00 p.m., Thursday, December 5. Teens who love game playing and creating will meet to test their abilities. The club meets on the first Thursday of each month. Registration is required.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Anime Club: 4:00 p.m., Friday, December 6. Teens will learn more about anime, manga, and Japanese culture.

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

Book Talk: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, December 5. Teens will discuss "The Outsiders" by S. E. Hinton with a movie to follow.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Spine Crackers Book Club: 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 3. The book club meets once a month to discuss books that they are reading.

Teen Advisory Board Meeting: 3:45 p.m., Tuesday, December 3. Teens will meets to help plan library programs and community participation.

Wii Wednesday: 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 4. Teens will play games on the Wii console.

Programs for children:



Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St., 721-7084

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 4.

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 2.

Fun with Fideaux: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 3. The SWLA Humane Society will bring trained therapy dogs to the library where children can read a book aloud to them. Each dog is supervised by their handler.

Holiday Music by the S.J. Welsh Ukulele Band: 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 7.

Holiday Music by the S.J. Welsh Orchestra: 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 7.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Tremendous Christmas: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 3. Tweens (grades 3-5) will create a Christmas ornament, listen to a book talk, and watch a movie. Registration is required.

Author Visit with Peggy Borel: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 4. Local author and illustrator Peggy Borel will read from her book "Teach Me! ABC!"

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 4.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 5.

Family Movie Time: 3:30 p.m., Friday, December 6.

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 4.

Snowmen: 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 4. Children will hear stories about snowmen.

Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 4.

Maplewood Library, 91 Center Circle, 721-7104

Story Time: 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 5.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 4.

Ravenous Readers Book Club: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, December 5. The book club will discuss "Bud, Not Buddy" by Christopher Paul Curtis. The next selection will be "The One and Only Ivan."

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

Christmas Snow: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 3. Tweenkies (grades k-2) will listen to a book talk, create a snow globe, and watch a movie. Registration is required.

Beary Good Bears: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 5. Preschoolers will enjoy stories, songs, and a bear craft.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Family Story Time: 2:30 p.m., Sunday, December 1.

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 2.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, December 5.

For a complete listing of library programs, resources and services, visit http://calcasieulibrary.org.