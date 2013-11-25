McNeese to hold holiday art sale - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese to hold holiday art sale

Ceramic vase by Ryan Rowland (Source: McNeese State University) Ceramic vase by Ryan Rowland (Source: McNeese State University)

The following is a news release from McNeese State University:

The McNeese State University Student Art Association will host its annual holiday art sale from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in the Grand Gallery on the first floor of the Shearman Fine Arts Annex.

McNeese visual arts students and faculty will be offering over 300 artworks for sale that were produced during the fall semester. Works will include wheel-thrown as well as hand-built ceramic vessels, photographs, drawings, artists books, paintings, mixed media works and a wide range of printing processes.

For more information, contact the McNeese Department of Visual Arts at 337-475-5060. Persons needing accommodations as provided by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the ADA Coordinator at 337-475-5428, voice; 337-475-5960, fax; 337-562-4227, TDD/TTY, hearing impaired; or by e-mail at cdo@mcneese.edu

