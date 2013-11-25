BPSO announces arrests from Nov. 12-19

The following is a news release from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office:

Sheriff Ricky Moses with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office has reported the following recent arrests:



Adam Salinas, 32, of Ragley, was arrested November 12. Salinas is charged with Simple Battery following an investigation into a report of a disturbance in which one man was fighting another. Salinas was processed into the Parish jail and was later released on $20,000 bond.



Robert Bebee, 20, of DeRidder, was arrested November 15. Beebe is charged with Reckless Operation of a Vehicle, Resisting an Officer, Flight Using a Motor Vehicle and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile following an incident occurring as a result of Bebee failing to stop as directed by a police officer. Bebee was processed into the Parish jail. Bebee is being held on a probation violation.



James Burnett, 29, of Singer, was arrested Novmeber 16. Burnett is charged with Simple Battery following an investigation into a disturbance at a residence in Singer in which one man was choking another. Burnett was processed into the Parish Jail. Bond was set at $10,000.



Terry Smith, 47, and Lisa Smith, 47, both of Merryville, were arrested November 16. Both were charged with Drug Possession following a traffic stop for a moving violation. During the stop, drugs were found inside the vehicle. Both were processed into the Parish Jail. Total Bonds were set $17,500. Beauregard Narcotics Task Force made the arrest.



Jessica Steward, 27, of DeRidder, was arrested November 19. Steward is charged with Drug Possession following a traffic stop for a suspected stolen vehicle. During the stop drugs were found inside the vehicle. Steward was processed into the Parish jail. Bond was set at $10,000. Narcotics Task Force made the arrest.



Arthur Prater, 22, of DeRidder, was arrested November 19 on a warrant for not paying child support. Prater was processed into the Parish Jail where he will serve 90 days.



Russell Young, 25, of DeRidder, was arrested Novmeber 19. Young is charged with Interfering with a Law Enforcement Investigation for his actions an arrest. Young was processed into the Parish Jail and was released on $2,500 bond.

