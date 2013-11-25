Camellia Boulevard closed Nov. 27

The following is a news release from the Lafayette Department of Traffic and Transportation:

Tom Carroll, the Director of the Public Works Department, has announced the closure of Camellia Boulevard at Stonemont Road on Wednesday, November 27, 2013 from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. for Miles Peret Cancer Services to sponsor the Camellia Crossing 5K.

Detour routes will be made available.