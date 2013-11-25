New Iberia man dies in Friday crash

A New Iberia man was killed in a Friday crash, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I.

Killed was 28-year-old James Gonsoulin.

Troopers said it happened on U.S. Highway 90 Service Road near Darnell Road just after 9 p.m.

Gonsoulin was driving a 2005 Ford passenger car east on the north U.S. Highway 90 Service Road.

"As Gonsoulin approached Darnell Road, he traveled off the right side of the road in a curve, entered the median causing his vehicle to overturn several times. Gonsoulin was not restrained and was ejected. He was transported to a local hospital where he pronounced dead shortly after arrival," the release states.

Troopers said it is unknown if impairment was a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

