Local church provides Thanksgiving dinners to families in need

Glad Tidings Church in Lake Charles has given away over 1,000 Thanksgiving turkey dinners to local families in need.

The church began offering vouchers for the dinners in early November, and families had to attend the church's gospel service to receive the dinners, which included a full-sized turkey, several sides and a pumpkin pie.

Pastor Gary Yvers helped distribute the dinners and said that now is the time to give to those who need it most.

"There is a lot of hurting people in Calcasieu Parish. There's a lot of people that are suffering, and it especially blesses me when we get to help people that aren't able to work for whatever reason, and I think Thanksgiving: being thankful for what we have is extremely important," Yvers said.

The church first began its dinner program in 1999 and hopes to continue helping families in need on Thanksgiving next year as well.

