Jennings woman accused of sex-related charges

A Jennings woman is accused of sex-related charges involving a juvenile.

According to a news release from the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Renee Fruge was booked on charges of sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Authorities said the arrest came after an investigation into a complaint filed in October.

A juvenile alleged she was touched inappropriately on several dates between July and October, authorities said.

Fruge was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail.

Bond was not set.

