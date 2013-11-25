Patriot Dog program helping heal veterans with PTSD - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Patriot Dog program helping heal veterans with PTSD

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A local effort is assisting veterans with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) by pairing them up with trained service dogs.

The Patriot Dog program rescues dogs close to euthanization at Animal Control facilities and matches them up with veterans in need. More information on the program is available HERE.

"The dog heals, and it enables him to not go shopping at Wal-Mart at 3 a.m. but to actually function in a place like this with people," said Molly Frank.

Local veteran Randy Laird recently received his own canine match and said, "Going to Wal-Mart is just a horrible ordeal. It makes me stressful, angry, upset, and if I can have to dog there with me, I can pet him, and it kind of grounds me."

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.  Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.  Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.  Victoria Levier, 30, Lake...More >>
