Patriot Dog program helping heal veterans with PTSD

A local effort is assisting veterans with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) by pairing them up with trained service dogs.

The Patriot Dog program rescues dogs close to euthanization at Animal Control facilities and matches them up with veterans in need. More information on the program is available HERE.



"The dog heals, and it enables him to not go shopping at Wal-Mart at 3 a.m. but to actually function in a place like this with people," said Molly Frank.

Local veteran Randy Laird recently received his own canine match and said, "Going to Wal-Mart is just a horrible ordeal. It makes me stressful, angry, upset, and if I can have to dog there with me, I can pet him, and it kind of grounds me."

