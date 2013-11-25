SUV plows into gas pump, sparking an explosion - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Weather is out big story today as the work week begins with cold temperatures and rain. Are you prepared for a nasty couple of days? It will get more miserable as rain chances increase especially in the late afternoon and evening. Ben thinks we could get between 1 and 3 inches of rain through early Wednesday. There's even talk of some sleet possible along the way. You can get all the details during Ben's live, local forecast at noon and you can always access the latest weather info HERE.

Imagine you are at a gas station and an SUV plows into a gas pump! You'll want to see what happened at a convenience store after the vehicle hit the pump causing an explosion. We'll have it for you at noon, and you can see more HERE.

Also today, Obie the dog became nationally famous after losing more than 50 pounds. Now, he's sharing the love at an animal adoption center near Dallas.

Plus, a family in Indiana says they are the target of an unusual crime – someone stealing the hair from their horses – horses the family uses as therapy for their daughter.

