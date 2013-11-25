Replacement of Sabine River bridge starts in January

LOGANSPORT, La. (AP) - A project two decades in the making will mark its next milestone when construction begins in January on new U.S. Highway 84 bridges over Sabine River.

The Times reports a $20.4 million construction bid recently got the green light from the Texas Department of Transportation, which is leading the project in conjunction with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. James Construction Group LLC, of Baton Rouge, was awarded the contract.

Contractors first will build a two-lane span close to the existing railroad bridge to accommodate motorists traveling east from Shelby County, Texas, into Logansport. Then the U.S. Highway 84 bridge will be demolished to make away for another two-lane span to handle westbound traffic. All traffic will be diverted onto the first bridge until construction of the second span is completed.

Information from: The Times, http://www.shreveporttimes.com

