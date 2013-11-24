Teachers use Pinterest for inspiration in the classroom - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Teachers use Pinterest for inspiration in the classroom

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

It's a one-stop shop for teachers.

It has everything from crafts, classroom decorations and lesson plans.

And Aphra Erwin said that's exactly why a social media site is her go-to place for inspiration when teaching her students.

"When you click on a link, it takes you to a website that is usually a teacher's blog and they will be able to give you feedback," said Erwin.

It's called Pinterest. It's a social media site where ideas are pinned on virtual boards.

The site is often used for fashion, food or travel ideas.

But now it's also a place for educators.  

"Whenever we see the standard for what we're teaching, I'll sometimes go type it in and a whole bunch of stuff will pop up, activities they can do that I can assess them on," said Erwin.

Elyssa Warren is also a teacher that uses Pinterest as a tool for learning and teaching.

Warren said the social media site is not just for fun, but also has educational values.

"The Common Core Standards are a little difficult for us to understand and I remember us downloading all the standards for each grade," said Warren.

It's also not just for teachers, but students seem to enjoy the Pinterest activities as well.

"It has just really helped with the projects and ideas, especially for my little ones who need something hands on," said Warren.

Making this social media site an educational "pinspiration."

