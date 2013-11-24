USDA: Meat labels to show born, slaughtered locales - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

USDA: Meat labels to show born, slaughtered locales

(CNN) – The next time you buy a package of meat at the grocery store, you might notice something different.

Starting Saturday, a new USDA rule requires packages of meat to include labels that tell you the country, where the animal was born, raised and slaughtered.

The rule took effect back in May, but companies were given a six-month grace period to make the change.

The rule applies to ground meat and so-called "muscle cuts" of beef, veal, lamb, pork, goat, chicken, wild fish, as well as certain nuts and other food products.

A number of companies in the meat industry are opposed to the new rule, which they say raised production costs.

Supporters of the measure say consumers have a right to know where their meat comes from.

Copyright 2013 CNN. All rights reserved.

