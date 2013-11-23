Cold weather doesn't stop Turkey Trot Run

Lake Area runners got up early on Saturday to participate in this year's Turkey Trot event.

Despite cooler weather, a good group of people came out to enjoy the family-friendly event.

The Greater Lake Charles Rotary Club hosted the trot.

Proceeds go to scholarships for SOWELA and McNeese State University students.

A pancake breakfast and awards ceremony took place after the race.

And while the turkey 5-K was the big event, most people KPLC spoke to said their favorite was the kid-K.

"Just these kids. These kids out here running and having a good time and being healthy ... it's a lot of work preparing for this thing, but it's just great seeing these kids having a good time," said Rick Bateman, race director.

Winners in different categories received a frozen Thanksgiving turkey.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.