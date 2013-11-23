Moss Bluff Recreation Complex re-named to honor Don Manuel

A pillar of the Moss Bluff community was honored on Friday morning.

The Moss Bluff Recreation Complex was re-named the Don Manuel Memorial Sports Complex.

Community leaders such as Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach and Police Juror Hal McMillin spoke fondly about their relationship with the late Don Manuel and all that he's done for the Moss Bluff community.

In addition, Manuel's son thanked those who came out to honor his father's legacy.

Don Manuel is remembered as a father, husband, decorated soldier and much more to the community he loved.

