Community leaders host seminar to help locals with leadership, public speaking

Local community leaders teamed up to bring back the power of getting people together and inspiring them with words.

The "Becoming A Person of Influence" seminar was held at Life Church in Sulphur on Saturday.

The seminar was designed to provide Lake Area locals with life-changing tips on how to become better leaders and public speakers.

Guest speakers included real life workers who also serve as community leaders.

Will Fediw, a local coast guard officer, said the idea was to give back to the community.

"We thought to ourselves," said Fediw. "What an opportunity to do a local seminar with local speakers for a local audience with a local benefit."

Local electrical engineer for Axial Co., Jeren Brewer, said though he's not originally from the Lake Area, he, too, wants to give back.

"We're just here to inspire the people of Lake Charles," said Brewer. "We just want to let them know that they, too, can impact their community."

Local retired architect Steve Maurer said sharing past experiences are the best teaching tool.

"Having learned a few things at my age," said Maurer. "It's a good idea to be able to pass some of those things on."

All benefits will go toward Life Church in Sulphur, which will go toward local and international missions.

