Service dog helps Veteran with PTSD - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Service dog helps Veteran with PTSD

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A dog really is a man's best friend.

A Southwest Louisiana organization is doing more than just making a match, but training special dogs to help special heroes.

Veteran Randy Laid has been dealing with PTSD since he came home after serving in Iraq.

And while Laid has already made great strides to recovery, he will now have some extra help.

"I wanted a dog for a long time, but with PTSD it's hard to leave them at the house," said Laird. "I would get worried about him."

But this soldier is not just getting any dog; he's getting a service dog that has a success story of his own.

Cole was rescued from animal control.

Molly Frank helped rescue Cole. She cared for him and trained him to serve.

"The dog heals and it enables him to not go shopping at Walmart at 3 a.m., but to actually function in a place like this with people and a crowd," said Frank.

Frank is part of the Patriot Dog Program.

The Patriot Dog Program, through People's Advocate Southwest Louisiana, starts by rescuing dogs close to euthanization and then trains them to help Veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The program also starts a dog's service training by it helping children and women at-risk.

"A dog can talk to you without words and that helps a Veteran who is not really talkative," said Patriot Dog Program Member, Leo Stanford.

And Laird said he's thankful for the program and Cole.

"Going to Walmart is just a horrible ordeal," said Laird. "It makes me stressful, angry, upset, and if I can have the dog there with me, I can pet him and it kind of grounds me and brings me back to reality."

Proving without words, Cole can speak straight to Randy's heart. And that makes these two heroes the perfect match.

For more information, call People's Advocate SWLA at 337-436-3475.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    

 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-03-22 12:34:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:45:47 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    More >>

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 17

    Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 17

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:38 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:38:59 GMT
    Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.  Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.  Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.  Victoria Levier, 30, Lake...More >>
    Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.  Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.  Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.  Victoria Levier, 30, Lake...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly