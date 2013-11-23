Ben's Fall Game-Day Corn Dip - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Ben's Fall Game-Day Corn Dip

3 (11 oz.) cans sweet corn
7 oz. can chopped green chiles
¼ c. chopped roasted red peppers
6 oz. can chopped jalapenos, drained
½ c. green onions, chopped
1 c. Blue Plate mayonnaise
1 c. sour cream
1 tsp. pepper
½ tsp. garlic powder
16 oz. pkg. shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Combine all the ingredients; refrigerate for a couple of hours.  Serve with your favorite corn chips.

