Ben's Fall Game-Day Corn Dip

3 (11 oz.) cans sweet corn

7 oz. can chopped green chiles

¼ c. chopped roasted red peppers

6 oz. can chopped jalapenos, drained

½ c. green onions, chopped

1 c. Blue Plate mayonnaise

1 c. sour cream

1 tsp. pepper

½ tsp. garlic powder

16 oz. pkg. shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Combine all the ingredients; refrigerate for a couple of hours. Serve with your favorite corn chips.