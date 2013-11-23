Turkey Trot benefits McNeese and SOWELA students

Thanksgiving kicked off a little early with the 2nd Annual Turkey Trot.

The Greater Lake Charles Rotary Club hosted the event.

Proceeds go to scholarships for students at McNeese and SOWELA.

There was a Turkey Trot 5K and Kid-K.

"My favorite part are these kids out here running and having a good time and being healthy," said Race Director, Rick Bateman. "It's a lot of work preparing for this thing, but it's just great seeing these kids having a good time."

Winners in different categories received a frozen Thanksgiving turkey.

