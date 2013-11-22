Vernon men accused of stealing credit cards, making fraudulent purchases

Two Leesville men are accused of stealing items out of vehicles, including credit cards, and using the cards for fraudulent purchases.

According to a news release from the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Dustin Lynn Daily and 20-year-old Jalen Pittman were booked into the Vernon Correctional Center.

Daily was booked on one count of unauthorized use of an access card, two counts of identity theft, one count of attempted unauthorized use of an access card and a felony probation violation. Bond was set at $12,500. Daily is being held on a probation violation.

Pittman was booked on three counts of principal to the unauthorized use of an access card, one count of principal to identity theft and one count of unauthorized use of an access card. Bond was set at $15,000. He was released on bond.

Authorities said on Nov. 22, deputies received three complaints of car burglaries from homes on La. 1211. Authorities were able to obtain surveillance video of the suspects using the stolen credit cards.

