Golden Nugget closes purchase of Lake Charles development

Golden Nugget on Thursday closed the purchase of its Lake Charles casino development, according to a news release from Golden Nugget.

The company is building a casino and hotel next door to L'Auberge Casino Resort.

"The Golden Nugget Casino Resort and Hotel holds the last gaming license issued by the state of Louisiana, and when completed, will be one of the most luxurious gaming resorts outside of the Las Vegas strip," the release states.

Officials say the site will feature nearly 750 luxury hotel rooms and suites, an 18-hole championship golf course, a world-class spa, retail shopping, a number of Landry's signature restaurants, including Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse and Grotto Italian Ristorante, an 18,000-square-foot ballroom, an entertainment showroom, meeting spaces, a one of a kind pool and beach front and marina and will include over 3,000 parking spaces.

The Golden Nugget is expected to open in late 2014.

