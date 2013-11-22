Golden Nugget closes purchase of Lake Charles development

Calcasieu Correctional Center: Jeremy Scott Hayes, 36, Lake Charles : Possession of drugs, tail lamps. Bond: $3,100. Joshua Ryan Langford, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, simple burglary. Bond: $7,000. Justin Lee Leger, 30, Sulphur: Turning movements and required signals, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, direct contempt of court, probation violation. Bond: $6,100. Timothy Ray Stephens 20, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana, possession of ...More >>
Calcasieu Correctional Center: David Paul Allen, 43, Vinton: Probation violation: Billy Jack Boatman, 33, Lake Charles: Headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of drugs with the intent to produce, manufacture or distribute; possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons. Bond: $19,250. Paul U. Ikemere, 20, Houston, TX: Illegal possession of stolen things, driving on a roadway laned fo...More >>
Calcasieu Correctional Center: Jacob Paul Landry, 24, Iowa: Possession of a drug without prescription. Bond: $500. Sheila Dawn Dowd, 24, Iowa: Sale, distribution, or possession of a drug without a prescription; tail lamp violation. Bond: $500. Robert Ryan Huffman, 48, Lake Charles: Attempted instate detainer. Richard Mendez, 34, Freeport, TX: Operating while intoxicated, reckless operation, speed violation, driving without a license. Bond: $2,850. Aaron Tyler Cook, 37, Lake...More >>
